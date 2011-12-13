Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-500 450-500. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,000-1,050 1,000-1,050. Amonium Chloride 900-2,200 900-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 375-400 375-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 95-130 95-130. Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Borax Granular 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Sodium Nitrite 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900. Camphor (one kg) 100-130 100-130. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-120 90-115. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 115-150 115-150. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-250 180-250. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Acetic Acid 44-50 45-54. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)