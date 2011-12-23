BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 410-460 410-460. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,000-1,060 1,000-1,060. Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 360-400 360-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 102-145 102-145. Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Borax Granular 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Sodium Nitrite 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850. Camphor (one kg) 110-130 110-130. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-115 95-115. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 95-120 100-125. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-245 180-245. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Acetic Acid 42-52 44-54. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 13 Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.