Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 400-450 400-450.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,000-1,060 1,000-1,060.
Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 325-425 325-425.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 105-145 105-140.
Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600.
Borax Granular 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Sodium Nitrite 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850.
Camphor (one kg) 95-120 100-125.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 100-125 110-130.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Glycerine (one kg) 100-120 100-120.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-250 180-250.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Acetic Acid 42-52 42-52.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.