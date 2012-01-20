India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 400-450 400-450. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,000-1,060 1,000-1,060. Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-450 350-450. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 110-150 115-155. Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Borax Granular 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Sodium Nitrite 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850. Camphor (one kg) 115-125 115-125. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 100-125 100-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-250 180-250. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Acetic Acid 44-55 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: