Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 400-450 400-450. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,100-1,150 1,100-1,150. Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-400 350-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-160 130-160. Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Borax Granular 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Sodium Nitrite 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 125-150 115-145. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 135-155 125-150. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 155-160 155-160. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 165-300 165-300. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900. Acetic Acid 42-52 42-52 Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.