Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-475 400-450.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,100-1,150 1,100-1,150.
Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-400 350-400.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-155 130-150.
Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600.
Borax Granular 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300.
Sodium Nitrite 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100.
Camphor (one kg) 115-125 115-125.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 115-130 115-130.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 175-300 170-300.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Acetic Acid 42-48 42-48.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.