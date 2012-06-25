Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- June 08, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 08 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,920 0,725-1,000 0,610-0,838 0,660-0,857 (Auctio