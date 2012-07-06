UPDATE 1-India's 10-yr bond rallies on less hawkish central bank
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jul 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-475 450-475. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,100-1,150 1,100-1,150. Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-400 350-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 135-145 125-135. Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Borax Granular 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Sodium Nitrite 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Camphor (one kg) 130-175 125-160. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 100-110 100-110. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 180-310 180-310. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 200-310 200-310. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Acetic Acid 40-47 42-46. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
MUMBAI, June 7 GDF International will sell its entire 10 percent stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd in block trades on Thursday for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet.