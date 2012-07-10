BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-475 450-475. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,100-1,150 1,100-1,150. Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 325-375 350-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 150-155 135-145. Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Borax Granular 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Sodium Nitrite 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Camphor (one kg) 125-175 125-175. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 110-125 110-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 200-320 190-320. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 200-310 200-310. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Acetic Acid 42-48 44-50. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.