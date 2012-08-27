Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-700 475-700.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200.
Amonium Chloride 900-2,180 900-2,180.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 315-400 315-400.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-150 125-155.
Boric Acid technical 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000.
Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800.
Sodium Nitrite 2,225-2,275 2,225-2,275.
Camphor (one kg) 125-150 125-150.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 70-125 75-115.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850.
Glycerine (one kg) 300-410 300-410.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 175-450 175-450.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050.
Acetic Acid 45-55 45-55.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.