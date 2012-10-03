BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-675 450-675. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250. Amonium Chloride 900-2,200 900-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 325-400 325-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 95-125 90-120. Boric Acid technical 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000. Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 150-190 155-185. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-125 80-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050. Glycerine (one kg) 95-150 95-150. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-285 190-290. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Acetic Acid 42-52 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade