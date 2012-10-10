Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 425-630 425-630. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 920-2,200 920-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-425 325-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 110-140 100-130. Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700. Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 170-200 170-200. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-120 85-120. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050. Glycerine (one kg) 90-140 90-140. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-250 185-250. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Acetic Acid 42-52 44-54. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.