Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 425-630 425-630.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200.
Amonium Chloride 920-2,200 920-2,200.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-425 325-400.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 110-140 100-130.
Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700.
Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800.
Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400.
Camphor (one kg) 170-200 170-200.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-120 85-120.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050.
Glycerine (one kg) 90-140 90-140.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-250 185-250.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050.
Acetic Acid 42-52 44-54.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.