BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Oct 22 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 425-650 425-650. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 925-2,200 925-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-425 350-425. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-160 130-160. Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700. Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 175-210 180-220. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-115 95-115. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050. Glycerine (one kg) 90-140 90-140. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-250 185-250. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Acetic Acid 42-52 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market Source traders.
* Approves sub division of shares to face value of rupees 2 per equity share from existing face value of 10 rupees per share