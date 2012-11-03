TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Nov 03
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-675 450-675.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200.
Amonium Chloride 925-2,200 925-2,200.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 325-400 325-400.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 135-150 135-150.
Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700.
Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800.
Sodium Nitrite 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300.
Camphor (one kg) 180-250 180-230.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 110-130 110-130.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050.
Glycerine (one kg) 100-155 95-150.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-250 185-250.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050.
Acetic Acid 42-52 40-50.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.