TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Mar 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 475-680. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder(25 kg) 320-370 320-370. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-140 120-140. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 110-130 110-130. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 70-80 75-85. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine(one kg) 90-110 90-125. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 160-250 160-250. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 42-52 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.