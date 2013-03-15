UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 475-680. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 325-375 325-375. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-150 125-150. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 110-130 110-120. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 75-85 75-85. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. #N/A Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 155-240 155-240. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 42-52 40-50. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.