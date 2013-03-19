India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 475-680. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 300-350 325-375. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-150 125-150. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 90-110 110-130. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 75-85 75-85. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 75-95 90-110. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 150-245 150-245. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 40-48 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India