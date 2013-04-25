Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-400 350-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-135 115-125. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 110-125 110-115. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 115-130 115-130. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. #N/A Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 160-270 160-270. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 40-48 40-46. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.