BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank says Anurag Shankar to be CFO
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 400-450 400-450. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-155 125-150. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 110-120 110-120. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 115-130 115-130. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 85-95 90-110. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 140-250 145-260. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 40-48 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------