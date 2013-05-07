Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 500-700 500-700.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200.
Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-500 450-500.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-150 125-145.
Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200.
Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400.
Camphor (one kg) 75-85 75-85.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-95 80-95.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Glycerine (one kg) 85-110 80-95.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 140-250 140-250.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950.
Acetic Acid 40-50 40-48.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.