BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-500 450-500. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-150 130-150. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 90-80 75-85. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-95 80-95. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 95-115 85-110. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 140-250 140-250. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 42-52 40-50. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.