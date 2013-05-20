TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - May 20 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 475-525 475-525. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-150 130-150. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 110-125 105-115. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 90-110 90-110. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. #N/A Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 150-260 150-260. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Acetic Acid 44-54 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.