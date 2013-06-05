BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jun 05 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 475-525 475-525. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 95-110 95-110. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 90-110 95-115. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-105 95-105. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 85-95 85-100. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 165-265 165-265. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Acetic Acid 40-48 42-50. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
Vietnam reported on Wednesday that its consumer price index in March was 4.65 percent higher than a year earlier, easing from February's 5.02 percent rise. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MARCH 2017 > Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y FEBRUARY 2017 > Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years > Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014 > Ris
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection