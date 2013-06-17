Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 700-900 700-900.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,190-1,210 1,190-1,210.
Amonium Chloride 1,100-2,400 1,100-2,400.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-550 450-550.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 90-105 90-105.
Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200.
Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
Sodium Nitrite 2,450-2,550 2,400-2,500.
Camphor (one kg) 90-110 90-110.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-105 85-105.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,950-2,150 1,900-2,100.
Glycerine (one kg) 90-110 90-110.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 170-250 170-250.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Acetic Acid 42-50 44-52.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.