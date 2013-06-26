TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jun 26 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 700-900 700-900. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,190-1,210. Amonium Chloride 1,100-2,400 1,100-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-550 450-550. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 90-115 90-115. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Camphor (one kg) 95-115 95-115. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-100 80-100. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150. Glycerine (one kg) 90-105 90-105. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 175-255 175-255. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Acetic Acid 42-48 44-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.