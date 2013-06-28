BRIEF-Tata Steel sells indirect unit Kalzip Guangzhou
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jun 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 700-900 700-900. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,100-2,400 1,100-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-550 450-550. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 95-125 90-115. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Camphor (one kg) 115-125 100-120. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-100 80-100. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150. Glycerine (one kg) 95-115 90-105. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 170-260 170-260. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Acetic Acid 44-54 44-54. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------
** Shares of refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct to their highest since Feb 23 on the first day trading as part of the 50-member Nifty index run by NSE