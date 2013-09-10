BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 600-800 600-800. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,200-2,400 1,200-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-550 450-550. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-135 130-145. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,350-2,650 2,350-2,650. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 115-125 115-125. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 115-130 110-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Glycerine (one kg) 85-115 85-115. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 150-265 150-265. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Acetic Acid 42-52 40-48. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M