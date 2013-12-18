UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Dec 18 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 700-900 700-900. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,400-2,400 1,400-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-650 450-650. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-155 115-155. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. Camphor (one kg) 110-135 110-125. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-95 85-95. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Glycerine (one kg) 110-125 110-125. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 170-275 170-275. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 40-48 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)