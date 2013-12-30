TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Dec 30
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 700-900 700-900.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225.
Amonium Chloride 1,400-2,400 1,400-2,400.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-650 450-650.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-175 130-175.
Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200.
Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
Sodium Nitrite 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600.
Camphor (one kg) 125-175 125-175.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-85 85-95.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900.
Glycerine (one kg) 130-160 130-160.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 170-275 170-275.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950.
Acetic Acid 50-55 42-52.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.