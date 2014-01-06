TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jan 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 700-900 700-900. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,400-2,400 1,400-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-650 450-650. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-160 130-175. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. Camphor (one kg) 130-180 125-175. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-85 80-85. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Glycerine (one kg) 130-160 130-160. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 170-275 170-275. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 52-60 52-60. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.