TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Feb 03 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 900-1,100 900-1,100. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,400-2,400 1,400-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 425-645 425-645. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 150-175 150-175. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. Camphor (one kg) 110-150 115-140. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-125 95-115. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Glycerine (one kg) 150-175 150-175. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-295 185-290. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Acetic Acid 65-75 63-73. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.