TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Feb 04
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 900-1,100 900-1,100.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200.
Amonium Chloride 1,400-2,400 1,400-2,400.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 425-645 425-645.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 160-180 150-175.
Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000.
Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
Sodium Nitrite 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600.
Camphor (one kg) 110-150 110-150.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-130 95-125.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900.
Glycerine (one kg) 150-175 150-175.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-295 185-295.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Acetic Acid 67-67 65-75.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.