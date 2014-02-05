India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.87 pct

Apr 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.87 percent on Wednesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.62/6.69 3 YEARS 6.81/6.87 4 YEARS 6.91/6.98 5 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7 YEARS 7.09/7.39 10 YEARS 7.00/7.30 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the s