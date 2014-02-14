Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 900-1,100 900-1,100. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200. Amonium Chloride 1,400-2,400 1,400-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 400-600 400-600. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-155 125-155. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 115-150 110-145. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-115 85-115. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Glycerine (one kg) 120-145 125-140. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-290 180-290. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Acetic Acid 62-72 52-72. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o