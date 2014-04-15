TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Apr 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 900-1,100 900-1,100. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250. Amonium Chloride 1,400-2,400 1,400-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-150 115-150. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,550-2,750 2,550-2,750. Camphor (one kg) 115-100 115-100. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-125 80-120. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Glycerine (one kg) 115-145 115-145. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-295 185-295. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150 Acetic Acid 56-65 52-62. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.