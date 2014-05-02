Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250.
Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-140 120-140.
Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000.
Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500.
Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700.
Camphor (one kg) 110-120 110-120.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-125 80-120.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Glycerine (one kg) 115-155 115-155.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 190-340 185-295.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150
Acetic Acid 62-72 65-75.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.