BRIEF-India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitments for Jan 27 bond auction
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2022 bonds
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300. Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-145 125-145. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 110-140 110-140. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-130 80-130. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 125-155 125-155. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 195-350 195-350. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Acetic Acid 45-55 45-50. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* Concerns over Trump's protectionist stance dent dollar * Market awaits details on possible U.S. fiscal stimulus * Won rises to highest in nearly 7 weeks * Taiwan dollar and Thai baht hit multi-month highs (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, as the dollar was dented by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance and investors awaited more details on his fiscal policy plans
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/02.50 03.57% 02.68% 04.02% (Jan 23) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% -------------------------------------------------------