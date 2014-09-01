BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank March qtr profit up about 6 pct
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Sep 01 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350. Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-150 115-150. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 105-130 110-140. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 75-125 75-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 145-160 140-150. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 170-330 175-345. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Acetic Acid 62-67 60-68. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
MUMBAI, April 26 The initial public offering of exchange operator NSE Ltd will "take some time" after the company disclosed potential instances of unfair access by some brokers to its servers, the new chairman of India's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.