Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- April 28, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 28 Apr.28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.