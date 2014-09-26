TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Sep 26
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350.
Amonium Chloride 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-150 115-150.
Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000.
Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500.
Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700.
Camphor (one kg) 115-135 115-135.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 65-115 65-115.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Glycerine (one kg) 145-160 140-150.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 110-340 110-340.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Acetic Acid 58-68 60-70.