TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Oct 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350. Amonium Chloride 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-150 115-150. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 110-125 110-125. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 65-115 60-110. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 145-160 140-150. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 115-350 115-350. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Acetic Acid 52-55 50-54.