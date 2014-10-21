TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Oct 21
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350.
Amonium Chloride 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-150 115-150.
Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000.
Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500.
Sodium Nitrite 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500.
Camphor (one kg) 115-125 115-125.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 60-115 50-110.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Glycerine (one kg) 145-160 140-150.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 105-340 105-340.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700.
Acetic Acid 60-65 50-56.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.