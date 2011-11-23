BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-500 450-500.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,000-1,050 1,000-1,050.
Amonium Chloride 900-2,200 900-2,200.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 375-400 375-400.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 90-130 90-130.
Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600.
Borax Granular 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Sodium Nitrite 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900.
Camphor (one kg) 100-120 100-120.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-110 95-110.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Glycerine (one kg) 90-120 90-120.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-250 170-250.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Acetic Acid 44-54 44-54. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: