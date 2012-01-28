Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 400-450 400-450. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,000-1,060 1,000-1,060. Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-450 350-450. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-150 130-160. Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Borax Granular 1,790-1,890 1,790-1,890. Sodium Nitrite 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850. Camphor (one kg) 100-110 100-110. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 115-130 115-130. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-250 180-250. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Acetic Acid 44-54 44-54. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders. ((To contribute to this daily table of indicative market rates,please fax Delhi on 011-26191-455, attention --Sanjay