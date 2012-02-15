Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 400-450 400-450. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,060-1,100 1,060-1,100. Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-450 350-450. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 100-130 100-130. Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Borax Granular 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Sodium Nitrite 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850. Camphor (one kg) 100-110 100-110. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 110-120 110-120. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 155-285 155-285. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Acetic Acid 44-54 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0