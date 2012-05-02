Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 400-450 400-450.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,100-1,150 1,100-1,150.
Amonium Chloride 850-2,200 850-2,200.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-400 350-400.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-150 125-140.
Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600.
Borax Granular 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Sodium Nitrite 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400.
Camphor (one kg) 115-125 115-125.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 115-125 115-125.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 162-300 162-300.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900.
Acetic Acid 42-52 42-52.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.