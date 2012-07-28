TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jul 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-500 450-500. Soda Ash (50 kg) 950-1,000 950-1,000. Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,400 1,500-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-400 350-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-140 130-140. Boric Acid technical 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200. Borax Granular 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sodium Nitrite 1,750-1,900 1,750-1,900. Camphor (one kg) 110-120 110-120. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 90-100 80-90. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900. Glycerine (one kg) 110-120 100-110. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 130-140 130-140. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 950-1000 950-1000. Acetic Acid 32-36 32-36. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)