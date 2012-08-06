BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 400-500 400-500. Soda Ash (50 kg) 900-950 900-950. Amonium Chloride 1,700-2,500 1,700-2,500. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 750-850 750-850. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 80-85 80-85. Boric Acid technical 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000. Borax Granular 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Sodium Nitrite 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Camphor (one kg) 125-135 125-135. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-95 85-95. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,450 1,500. Glycerine (one kg) 90-100 90-100. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 175-180 175-180. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,050-1,100 1,050-1,100. Acetic Acid 40 42. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I