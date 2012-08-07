TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Jun 6

Jun 6 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE040A16BG1 HDFC BK 8-Jun-17 99.9655 6.2984 2 50 99.