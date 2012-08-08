Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 400-500 400-500.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 900-950 900-950.
Amonium Chloride 1,700-2,500 1,700-2,500.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 750-850 750-850.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 80-85 80-85.
Boric Acid technical 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000.
Borax Granular 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950.
Sodium Nitrite 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100.
Camphor (one kg) 125-135 125-135.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-95 85-95.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,450 1,500.
Glycerine (one kg) 90-100 90-100.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 175-180 175-180.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,050-1,100 1,050-1,100.
Acetic Acid 40 42.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.